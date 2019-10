Botanika Beauty

The Protector

$10.99

• Great Hold • Defining + Elongating • For All Hair Types Protect those curls at all costs! The Protector is an alcohol-free, elongating gel that provides maximum definition while hydrating and adding shine to your hair. This strong-hold gel sets and protects your hair no matter the style and is perfect for defining, lengthening, and slicking hair. Ingredients you’ll love: Lavender, flaxseed, oregano