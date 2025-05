Lenox and Sixteenth

The Preservationist Vitamin C Cream Serum

$249.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lenox and Sixteenth

This Green Enamel Toi et Moi Ring is set with a magnificent Asscher-cut diamond and handcrafted in 18k recycled gold. Designed to be worn alone or connected with another Loev Toi et Moi ring. The connection of two rings represents a special moment when everything just clicks into place or two hearts become one.