Allswell

The Premium Rectangle Curved Pet Bed

$58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Allswell

You work to give your pets the luxurious life they deserve so pamper your furry loved ones with our Allswell Premium Rectangle Curved Pet Bed. Quality materials and a smart shape make this pet bed perfect for your medium-sized pup. The two-toned fabric and dapper piping will add even more style to your home. Your dog will love the ultra-soft plush top and curved bolster edges that cradle them gently. The pet bed is stuffed with micro plush material to give your furry friend the best snooze ever. The best part? The cover is removable and machine washable, making it a breeze to clean. This premium rectangle curved pet bed means better rest and happier days for your best buddy.