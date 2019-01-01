Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Kevyn Aucoin
The Precision Brow Pencil - Brunette (0.03 Oz.)
$26.00
$19.50
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
Featured in 1 story
This Is What We're Buying At DermStore's HUGE Sale
by
Jen Anderson
More from Kevyn Aucoin
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
The Neo Powder Brush
$60.00
from
Kevyn Aucoin
BUY
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
The Gossamer Loose Setting Powder
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
The Neo Blush In Pink Sand
£26.50
from
Beauty Bay
BUY
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
Glass Glow Face Liquid Highlighter
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted