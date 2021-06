Dame Products

The Power Trip

$240.00 $205.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dame

Some of us just know what we want. Our flexible vibe, Pom, and our G-spot vibrator, Arc, both have deep, rumbly motors so you can truly own your pleasure, then take on the world. And for the power-hungry among us, Arousal Serum adds some zing where you’ll notice it the most.