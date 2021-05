Vee Collective

The Porter Medium

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Carbon38

The Porter Medium from Vee Collective offers impressive versatility with its roomy size that's made for 24/7 use. Made from the brand's signature lightweight recycled Ripstop Nylon with leather detailing throughout, this all-in-one metallic tote features two large interior compartments, two separate mesh pockets, and a detachable pouch for bonus storage.