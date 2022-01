Benefit Cosmetics

The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer

$32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer minimizes the appearance of pores. Benefits Matte finish Oil-free Features 97% said skin looked smooth* 91% said it minimized pore appearance* 93% said it helped makeup stay put* *Self-evaluation by 100 women over 1 week Key Ingredients Contains a Vitamin E derivative, known to protect skin from free radicals