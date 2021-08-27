Benefit Cosmetics

The Porefessional Pore Minimizing Primer

$32.00 $16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Quickly minimize the appearance of pores & fine lines for smoother-than-smooth skin with Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer! Apply this silky, lightweight balm alone, under or over makeup. Translucent, oil-free formula complements all skintones and helps makeup stay put. Contains a vitamin E derivative, known to protect skin from free radicals. Try Me Size of The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer available - Click here! Find your perfect Benefit The POREfessional Face Primer.