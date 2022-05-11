Hill House Home

The Pool Skirt

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

Meet our very first Pool Skirt. Similar to our Paz Skirt, but in our new swim fabric! This fully lined, waterproof skirt is longer in the back for more coverage. Complete the look for a beach day with the Isla Swim Top, or for a morning coffee run with a white T-Shirt and tennis shoes! Made in Los Angeles from econyl® fabric, this sun friendly fabric has UPF 50+ protection, is made from recycled materials, and is sunscreen and chlorine stain safe.