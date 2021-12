The Great

The Pointelle Lounge Crop Pants

$145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Details Size & Fit Fabric: Lightweight pointelle knit Covered elastic waistband Long-rise silhouette On-seam hip pockets Shell: 60% cotton/40% polyester Wash cold Imported, India Style #TGREA30937 Elevate your loungewear collection with these THE GREAT Crop pants. Cut from a super-soft pointelle knit and designed in a relaxed silhouette, they pair exceptionally nice with cozy sweaters and sneakers. Show More