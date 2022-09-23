Smile Makers

The Poet Suction Toy

$129.00

Buy Now Review It

At Smile Makers

Designed as a kiss from nature, The Poet is a clitorally inclusive suction vibrator. Sold with 3 interchangeable mouths of different sizes and fitted with touch sensors on the sides, it enables you to create the most personalized oral pleasure experience. From a titillating pulse to climatic throbbing, take yourself on an ecstatic journey. Size: 5.6cm x 5.8cm x 9cm Free Discreet Shipping – 2 Year Warranty