Crane & Canopy

The Plush Powder Blue Towel Essentials Bundle

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Crane & Canopy

We’ve taken luxe to a whole new level. Our plush towels are woven from premium long-staple Turkish cotton and then spun with our innovative air technology. The result? A miraculously lightweight and lofty towel that’s uniquely absorbent yet feels thick and sumptuously soft. Our plush powder blue towels are sold separately and in unique specialty bundles. Browse all of our bath towels here. Features diamond dobby trim. Premium 100% long-staple cotton. 600-gram weight. Bath Towel and Bath Sheet feature a unique cotton loop to hang and dry towel post-use. Sizes available: Washcloth, Hand Towel, Bath Towel, and Bath Sheet. Also available in the colors of White, Light Beige and Mist Grey. Imported. Care: Machine wash warm, gentle cycle, wash with like colors, tumble dry low. Avoid contact with bleach, household cleaners, and personal care products that contain benzoyl peroxide or alpha hydroxyl acids. Do not use liquid fabric softeners. For more care instructions, visit our Towel Care 101.