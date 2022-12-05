Madewell

The Plus Perfect Vintage Straight Jean In Becker Wash: Button-front Edition

$138.00

At Madewell

The cut: a straight-legged best seller, these '90s supermodel jeans have a waist-accentuating high rise and exposed button fly. The fabric: premium 100 percent cotton nonstretch denim that will feel tight at first but break in juuuust enough to mold to your body. The factory: Saitex Los Angeles brings together the best artisans in the biz and the latest in green tech to make expertly-crafted, eco-friendly pairs right here in the USA. 12" high rise, fitted through hip and thigh, straight 15" leg opening, 28 1/2" full-length inseam. Premium 100% cotton nonstretch Cone® denim. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Button front. Machine wash. Made in the USA of imported materials. NI499