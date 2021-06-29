Madewell

The Plus Momjean Short In Fitzgerald Wash

$69.50

Product Details Hide Freshly updated (cuz we heard you like a little less "mom" in your Momjeans), these superhigh-rise shorts are fitted through the waist with an easy A-line shape. Made of 100 percent cotton denim, they come in our best-selling ultra-light wash. High rise, easy fit through hip and leg. Front rise: 12 3/4"; inseam: 4 1/2". Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. 100% cotton denim. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. NA394