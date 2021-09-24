Cuup

The Plunge

$68.00

At Cuup

This sexy, pared-down silhouette is the most supportive "non-bra" bra you'll ever wear. Think of it as a bralette except that it's made with a sturdy power mesh instead of flimsy lace or cotton, and is lined with the same flexible, ultra-thin underwire we use on all our bras - meaning it provides real support. An easy to wear, feminine cut for every day. Supports all CUUP sizes comfortably, but may be better for rounder boob shapes Deep "V" neckline makes it easy to wear under anything Made with a sheer power mesh and a lightweight, flexible underwire Adjustable straps set with gold patent-pending hardware and a triple hook-and-eye ensure proper fit Offers the attitude and shape you'd find in your typical bralette with the same support you get from every CUUP bra Materials: 79% Nylon/21% Elastane