Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Marc Jacobs
The Platform High Top Sneaker
$250.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marc Jacobs
Need a few alternatives?
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Western Sneaker
BUY
$75.00
Converse
Merrell
Moab Speed 2 Mid Gore-tex®
BUY
$180.00
Merrell
Converse
Chuck 70 "surfman" Sneakers
BUY
$63.00
Farfetch
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top Converse Sneakers
BUY
£64.00
Free People
More from Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs
The Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
BUY
£269.00
Neiman Marcus
Marc Jacobs
The Leather Crossbody Tote Bag
BUY
$325.00
Neiman Marcus
Marc Jacobs
'the Leather Belt Bag' Pouch
BUY
$193.00
$275.00
SSENSE
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Pop
BUY
$80.60
LookFantastic
More from Sneakers
Marc Jacobs
The Platform High Top Sneaker
BUY
$250.00
Marc Jacobs
SeaVees
Monterey Sneaker Platform
BUY
$100.00
SeaVees
Aldo
Iconistep Wedge Sneaker
BUY
$90.00
Aldo
Sam Edelman
Pippy Lace Up Platform Sneaker
BUY
$120.00
Sam Edelman
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted