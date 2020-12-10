Gabriel Miller

The Plant Based Diet For Beginners: 75 Delicious, Healthy Whole Food Recipes

Choosing a plant based diet is one of the best decisions you can make for your health, your wallet, and the environment. Whether your doctor encouraged you to give up animal products or you’re simply exploring a new lifestyle, The Plant-Based Diet for Beginners is filled with tasty recipes that make it easy for you to adopt a whole-food diet free from meat, dairy, and eggs. Dishes like Walnut Crunch Banana Bread, Savory Sweet Potato Casserole, and Oat Crunch Apple Crisp come with detailed instructions and use simple, everyday ingredients you can easily find at your local grocer. You’ll find nutritional information for each recipe, a guide to eating a plant based diet even when you don’t want to cook, and much more.