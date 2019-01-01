The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Lace 10" Linen Serving Bowl

$14.82

The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Lace 10" Linen Serving Bowl introduces an artful mix of classic beauty and timeless elegance to your home's decor. It is made of beautiful stoneware that is embellished with a scallop design around the outer edge of the rim. This microwave- and dishwasher-safe bowl can be placed directly on your dinner table when serving hot dishes. It also works beautifully for vegetable and salads. It also looks lovely as a centerpiece for holding individual pieces of fruit. Pair it with other Farmhouse Lace dinnerware and accessories from The Pioneer Woman, such as dinner plates, mugs, ceramic bakeware sets, platters, mixing bowls and much more (each sold separately). 10" serving bowl Dishwasher safe Microwave safe