The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste 500g (2 Pack)

The Pink Stuff Paste The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste is perfect for cleaning dirt, grime and stains on saucepans, cooker tops, sinks, uPVC, barbecues, ceramic tiles, glass, showers, garden furniture, paintwork, boats, brass and rust... the list is endless. Multi-Purpose Cleaner The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner is a versatile multi-purpose spray cleaner for hard surfaces. This spray is tough on stains removing grease and grime with ease. Every surface cleaned with our Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner is left shiny and clean. Bathroom Foam Spray The Pink Stuff Bathroom Foam Cleaner will Make your bathroom sparkle. Once sprayed this great bathroom cleaner clings to surfaces to penetrate and remove dirt, grease, soap and grime. In addition to its cleaning properties, it removes and prevents limescale, leaving shiny, clean results. Cream Cleaner The Pink Stuff Miracle Cream cleaner is a mild abrasive cream cleaner for hard surfaces. This versatile liquid cream cleaner is made from natural particles to provide consistent cleaning power. It cuts through grease and tough stains with minimum effort.