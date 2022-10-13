Everlane

The Pima Micro-rib Turtleneck

$50.00 $40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Softer, stronger, locally sourced—cute af. We’re remixing our favorite fits with Supima® cotton. Made from an exceptionally soft blend of fine-ribbed Supima® cotton and stretchy elastane for extra comfort, The Supima® Micro-Rib Turtleneck features a classic fold-over turtleneck, long fitted sleeves, and a snug fit throughout, which makes it just as comfortable as it is cute. Wear it on its own or under a sweater for extra warmth. Say hello to Supima®cotton. We’re transitioning our existing Pima basics to Supima® —a domestically sourced cotton with licensing programs giving us full supply chain visibility, right down to the farm level. Grown in the United States in just over 500 farms, Supima®cotton is distinguished by its extra-long fiber length, which gives it more durability and a softer hand feel, plus, it absorbs colors much better than conventional cotton. We routinely invest in new fabric innovations to ensure we’re reducing our impact on the planet. For more information, check out our sustainability initiatives.