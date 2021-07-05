Everlane

The Pima Micro-rib Turtleneck

$59.00

Everlane

Description Say hello to the perfect layering piece. The Pima Micro-Rib Turtleneck is made of super-soft fine-ribbed cotton with a touch of stretch that hugs in all the right places. Plus, it features a classic fold-over turtleneck, long fitted sleeves, and a snug fit throughout, which makes it just as comfortable as it is cute. Wear it on its own or under a sweater for extra warmth—either way, bras are optional.