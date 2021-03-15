Zou Xou

The Pilar Mule

$268.00

Pilar is a statement loafer that combines a menswear feel with a playful attitude. Features a hand-cut upper with a corded toe seam and a leather link detail. The square toe updates the perennial silhouette for right now, and a low heel makes it ideal for every day. Wear your Pilar loafers with structured fabrics and shapes for a luxe and sophisticated look. Crafted from black leather with a supple sheen and lined in undyed vegetable-tanned leather. Leather sole and stacked leather heel. Handmade in Argentina. Check the sizing chart in the description to find your size.