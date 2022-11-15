Madewell

The Piazza Slouch Shoulder Bag

$148.00 $88.80

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Welcome to the Piazza. Our luxurious new bag family features unstructured shapes, bold colors and supersoft, sustainable leather. A nod to the '90s, our new slouchy shoulder bag has a handy interior pocket, plus plenty of room for your keys, wallet, phone, makeup bag and mini water bottle. Perfect for a throw-everything-in-and-go moment. Leather. Interior pocket. Import. NI330