Béis

The Phat Sack

$138.00

We’ll be blunt, we love a phat bag and this one takes it a step further. Introducing your ultimate catch-all, not only can this bag carry enough to keep you well packed for 3-5 days (hello festival season!) but we also know the struggle of rummaging through a large bag so we added pockets, a laptop sleeve, and an extra long key leash so that nothing gets lost. And because this bag loves to get high we made sure to include a trolley sleeve for your suitcase handles so that you can keep rollin’.