Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Madewell
The Petite Harlow Wide-leg Pant
$118.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
calli
Rita Linen Pants
BUY
$139.95
The Iconic
Madewell
The Petite Harlow Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
J.Crew
Petite Stretch Linen Carolina Pant
BUY
$148.00
J.Crew
Dorothee Schumacher
Striking Coolness Pants
BUY
$550.00
Dorothee Schumacher
More from Madewell
Madewell
Sculptural Droplet Statement Earrings
BUY
$46.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Shelton Lace-up Boot
BUY
$116.99
$188.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Petite Harlow Wide-leg Pant
BUY
$118.00
Madewell
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Jean
BUY
$128.00
Madewell
More from Pants
calli
Rita Linen Pants
BUY
$139.95
The Iconic
Commonry
The Draped Leg Crepe Trouser
BUY
$179.95
Commonry
COS
Wide-leg Tailored Wool Trousers
BUY
$215.00
The Iconic
The Frankie Shop
Maesa Pleated Woven Wide-leg Cargo Pants
BUY
$394.88
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted