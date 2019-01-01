Airline-approved—and animal-adored. Meet The Pet Carrier that securely sits on top of your Carry-On or Check-In. It's airy and light—think 360 degree ventilation and a high-performance nylon and poly-mesh exterior—and includes a memory foam mattress for unparalleled comfort. A foldable design makes it easy to pack within a suitcase when not in use.
Ten percent of all proceeds will be donated to Animal Haven, a New York-based animal shelter. Furry models photographed on this page are adoptable from Animal Haven.