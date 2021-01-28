Away

The Pet Carrier

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Away

Dream up your future travels with our second collection by Serena Williams. The Pet Carrier makes it easy to bring your furry friend wherever you go, with features like sherpa bedding, water-resistant lining, and multiple pockets (for both of you). Designed to work seamlessly with the way you already travel, it has latches that can fasten it to a car seat belt and a sleeve that can secure it to any Away luggage.