Everlane

The Perform Short-short

$38.00 $22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Do what you want—in a short that does it all. Made of premium performance fabric from a renowned Italian mill, the Perform Short-Short features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, a 3.5" inseam, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties. And just like everything in our Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon. Looking for more Perform items? Browse the collection and make it a set. Fun fact: We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.