Everlane

The Perform Legging

$78.00 $31.20

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Do what you want—in a legging that does it all. Made of premium performance fabric from a renowned Italian mill, the Perform Legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties. Plus, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon. Looking for more Perform items? Browse the collection and make it a set. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.