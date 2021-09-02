Everlane

The Perform Cropped Top

$40.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description Do what you want—in a top that does it all. Made of premium performance fabric from a renowned Italian mill, the Perform Cropped Top features a clean square neckline, wide crisscross straps, double-layered fabric for added comfort (and coverage), a classic cropped fit, and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties. And just like everything in our Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon. Looking for more Perform items? Browse the collection and make it a set. Fun fact: We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page.