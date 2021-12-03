Everlane

The Perform Cami

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Do what you want—in a cami that does it all. Made of premium performance fabric from a renowned Italian mill, the Perform Cami features adjustable spaghetti straps, a built-in shelf bra for added comfort (and support), and lightweight compression with technical sweat-wicking properties. And just like everything in our Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon. We’ve eliminated 90% of the virgin plastic from our supply chain. Learn about what we’ve done—and the challenges ahead—on our No New Plastic page. Looking for more Perform items? Browse the collection and make it a set.