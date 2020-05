Summersalt x Tanya Taylor

The Perfect Wrap One-piece

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At Summersalt

The Details This limited-edition beauty is part of our Summersalt x Tanya Taylor collaboration, combining their signature sunny hand-painted prints with our signature data-backed fit. The wrap style of this stunner is universally-flattering, and the compression means everything will stay in place while you dive into adventure.