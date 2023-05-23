Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Jean In Ohlman Wash

$138.00 $96.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Comfort Stretch High-Rise The cut: a fan fave from our Perfect Vintage fam, these jeans have wide legs, a high-fitted waist complete with the holds-you-in sorcery of our Magic Pockets™ in front and an exposed button fly. The fabric: blended with a touch of light and airy hemp, this premium Orta denim hugs the body and bounces back like a pro (aka no 3pm bagginess). Bright medium indigo wash with vintage-y fading. 10 1/4" high rise, 19" wide-leg opening, 30" inseam. 74% cotton/20% hemp/4% elastomultiester/2% elastane. Do Well: By buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item NK800