Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Jean In Leifland Wash

$138.00 $82.80

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: a recent addition to our Perfect Vintage fam, these jeans combine the high fitted waist you love with slouchy wide legs. The fabric: our best-selling Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel. 11" high rise, 17" leg opening, 30" inseam. 99% cotton/1% elastane. Do Well: by buying cotton products from Madewell, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Machine wash. Import. NH653