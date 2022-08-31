Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Jean In Heathcote Wash

$128.00 $89.60

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The cut: with their waist-accentuating high rise, Magic Pockets® in front and tapered legs, these are "mom jeans"...if your mom was a '90s supermodel. The fabric: premium denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort. 11 1/4" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 12 3/4" tapered leg opening, 28" inseam. Premium 99% cotton/1% elastane low-stretch Orta denim. Do Well: made with certified recycled cotton that keeps textile waste out of landfills and requires less H2O and energy than conventional cotton. Magic Pockets®. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NG338