Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Jean In Banner Wash

$128.00 $56.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: With their waist-accentuating high rise and tapered legs, these are "mom jeans"...if your mom was a '90s supermodel. The fabric: Our best-selling Heritage Stretch denim has an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel. 11" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 12 3/4" tapered leg opening, 28" inseam. 99% cotton/1% spandex Heritage Stretch denim. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Machine wash. Import. 5'4" and below? Try our petite inseam; 5'9"-5'11"? Choose Tall. File under: Madewell jeans for women. NA917