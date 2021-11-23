Pleasing

At Pleasing

This set contains four polishes. Together, they make endless combinations. Perfect Pearl is a pearlized white with a glossy finish. Perfect Pearl was designed to wear on its own, or experiment with others. It can be applied over or under other shades to create personalised effects. Pearly Tops is clear with a subtle iridescence and a matte finish. Designed to go solo as a barely-there effect, it also happily tops any polish to transform it to a matte finish and enhance its luminescence. Inky Pearl is a pearlescent black with a deep blue radiance and glossy finish. Wear it independently, or apply over or under other shades to create special looks. For example, Inky transforms to a unique iridescent purple shade when topped with Pearly Tops. Granny’s Pink Pearls is a pearlescent pink with a glossy finish. For fun, Granny can also transform to a pale pink when topped with one coat of Perfect Pearl. Within your set, you will find trappings including 3 alphabets of decals to customize your nail look, or any surface. Apply the decals to dry nails, and finish with a top coat such as Pearly Tops if you’d like. Polish Net Weight: 13 mL ℮ 0.43 US FL OZ