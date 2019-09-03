Sweet Vibrations

The Perfect Match

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Sweet Vibrations

DONE with random hookups? Let’s be honest, a random hook up can be a hit or miss, but what if you were able to get off every time, any time, all the time? Meet your Perfect Match. It won’t give you a cheesy pick-up line, ask you to pick up the bill, or disappoint you. It just wants to give you your next “O” whenever you want. DONE with terrible dating apps? Tired of swiping through endless gym selfies and getting bombarded with cheesy pickup lines? Don’t waste your time.That cute dog in his profile picture now lives with his ex. Quit swiping and get The Perfect Match for your next “O”. How does it work? Most rabbit vibrators out there today are hard and rigid, which can be uncomfortable or even painful if it doesn't fit your body. Not fun! With The Perfect Match we broke from the norm by making the entire toy flexible, with independent vibrators in each tip. But flexible doesn't mean it's super squishy. We use top grade silicone with just the right amount of density so that it is flexible and can be squeezed, but is not hard and rigid. "Rabbit" vibrators are unique in that they massage and stimulate your g spot and the clitoris at the same time. In other words, it's The Perfect Match. Whether you love the innovative flexible technology that fits to you in just the right way, or simply want to try something new, The Perfect Match is exactly what you’ve been looking for.