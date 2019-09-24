Hammacher Schlemmer

The Perfect Ice Cube

$759.95

This is the same precision-crafted mold used in premier restaurants and bars that yields a perfect 2 1/2"-diameter sphere of ice in one minute. With less surface area and a slower melting time than conventional ice cubes, the sphere chills a preferred drink faster while ensuring minimal dilution, enabling the connoisseur to fully enjoy a spirit’s subtleties and nuances. Only from Hammacher Schlemmer, the two-section mold is made from solid aluminum with an anodized copper finish—the lower section forms the bottom hemisphere of the ice sphere while the upper’s underside forms the top hemisphere. The bottom mold accepts a preformed ice cube using one of the six included silicon preforms. The 9 1/2-lb. cylindrical top slides over the lower, compressing the stationary cupcake-sized ice cube into a perfect sphere in seconds using only its weight and thermal conductivity—three vertical grooves built into the lower section enable meltwater to empty into its integrated basin. The formation of several ice spheres will cool the cylinder, so running both halves under warm water yields optimal results. The included pair of stainless steel tongs secures a finished ball for placement into a glass to await a pour. 16" H x 8" Diam. (19 lbs.)