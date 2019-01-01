Kick brass to the curb with Pravana's The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Sulfate-Free Shampoo for blonde, silver or highlighted hair. The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Sulfate-Free Shampoo banishes brassiness and brightens, taking blondes from dull to bombshell in one shampoo! Thanks to its exclusive dual ultra-violet dye system and built-in optical brighteners, The Perfect Blonde gently cleanses, purifies and neutralizes unwanted yellow tones to reveal brighter, whiter strands. The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo adds strength, shine and elasticity with added keratin, wheat and silk amino acids.