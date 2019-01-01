Nourish and tone blonde, silver or highlighted hair.
Rescue and protect blonde, silver or highlighted hair with The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Conditioner. Neutralize unwanted yellow tones and eliminate brassiness with its exclusive dual ultra-violet dye system and optical brighteners. The Perfect Blonde Conditioner's formula is packed with added keratin, wheat and silk amino acids to infuse strength, add shine and moisturize dry strands to reveal your best blonde yet! Use following The Perfect Blonde Sulfate-Free Purple Shampoo to achieve gorgeous blonde hair every time you shower.