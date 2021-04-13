Urbanstems

The Peony

$90.00

Lush and full of life, it's not every day that you'll come across these pillowy stems. This striking blush-toned bouquet is a welcome addition to any room. Peonies have become symbolic with prosperity, making this a fitting gift for anything from congratulations to housewarmings. This peony arrangement may arrive in bud form, but will unfurl into the pillowy stem we all love. Choose from two bouquet sizes of lush peonies, a 10-stem Single, or a 20-stem Double.