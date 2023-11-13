Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Kate McLeod
The Pebble Deep Moisturizing Solid Bath & Shower Oil With Nourishing Cocoa Butter
$38.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Soak Sunday
The Rose Utopia Collection
BUY
£67.50
£90.00
Soak Sunday
Neal's Yard Remedies
Women's Balance Bath Salts 350g
BUY
£19.00
Neal's Yard Remedies
Sanctuary Spa
The Sanctuary Escape
BUY
£25.00
£50.00
Superdrug
Kate McLeod
The Pebble Deep Moisturizing Solid Bath & Shower Oil
BUY
$38.00
Sephora
More from Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Soothe Face Stone | Solid Face Moisturizer
BUY
$68.00
Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Grounding Stone Solid Refillable Body Moisturizer
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Kate McLeod
Balance Face Stone | Solid Face Moisturizer
BUY
$68.00
Kate McLeod
Kate McLeod
Daily Stone Solid Lotion Bar
BUY
$45.00
Kate McLeod
More from Body Care
NPW
Boot-y Wash Soap On Rope
BUY
$12.00
Amazon
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Hand Cream
BUY
$49.00
L'Occitane
NEOM Organics
Wellbeing Pod Essential Oil Diffuser, Blush Glass
BUY
£105.00
NEOM Organics
Soak Sunday
The Rose Utopia Collection
BUY
£67.50
£90.00
Soak Sunday
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted