Pleasing

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum

€32.00

Buy Now Review It

At Pleasing

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum’s moisturizing formula contains Vitamin B5, Antioxidants and Amino Acids for all skin types. The encapsulated pearls are created with lab-safe mica for a subtle, smooth luminescence that dissolves into the formula when dispensed. Use daily, either alone, or as a priming base for makeup. Net Weight: .5 oz | 15 g