Heyami

The Pearl Disuko

£215.00

Buy Now Review It

At Heyami

A lustrous new sequin colour to join the party. Pearls bring centring and a calming reflection This new pearl colourway changes colour with the sunlight and will win you over with her beauty. Sharp lines and a clinched in waist... makes this dress super flattering. A super versatile dress that can be worn with heels/boots to trainers. - can be worn as a dress & waistcoat. Zip at the front or the back! - All sequins are hand-sewn - Oversized shoulder pads - Zip Feature at the front so you can wear as V neck - Super Flattering and easy to wear - Base fabric is Jersey so is stretchy - Wipe Clean Only New and improved sizing: XS - UK 6- 8 S - UK 8-10 M - UK 10-12 L - UK 12-14 XL - UK 16-18 *TO ENSURE THE PERFECT FIT ADD YOUR WAIST AND HEIGHT MEASUREMENT IN THE NOTES *