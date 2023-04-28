COS ATELIER

The Peak-lapel Blazer

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER blazer marries traditional tailoring codes with a modern design perspective. Expertly tailored for an enveloping silhouette, it's shaped with sharp peak lapels that extend to the shoulders and features traditional welt pockets. You'll note that it's free of fastenings at the front, a design detail that enhances the oversized cut and lends it a beautiful drape. CLOTH We handpicked the tightly woven sandy-beige cloth, which echoes the texture of linen without the additional weight, so it has a soft structure. It's fully lined with satin so that it layers effortlessly – our styling team recommend wearing it with the coordinating waistcoat and pants from the capsule. CRAFT​ Each detail has been carefully considered, from the signature grosgrain hanger loop to the durable corozo buttons at each sleeve. Your ATELIER piece will arrive in a bespoke garment bag, so you can keep it protected between wears.​ 100% Viscose. Lining: 56% Viscose, 44% Recycled Polyester / Machine wash Back length of size 6 is 28.74" / Model wears a size 6