Hill House

The Paz Skirt

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

Meet the perfect skirt - the Paz. Flirty and fun, this a-line skirt with ruffle hem is versatile and ready for every occasion. Made in our linen fabric, it is soft, absorbent, and dries faster than cotton to keep you cool all day long. The medium weight fabric has a slight textured feel and is completely opaque, but we added lining for extra peace of mind. Get the matching Paz Top for the signature Hill House Home look. About the print: The Kaleidoscope Print is all about color and joy. We wanted a fun, bright print to help usher in Spring.