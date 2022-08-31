Madewell

The Patti Lace-up Boot

$228.00 $159.60

You asked, we delivered: Meet our new leather lace-up combat boot, with a refined shape we love and some height at the heel. Sexy and a little edgy, this versatile pair goes with everything—from cropped wide-legs to every length dress. Cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know. When you select your size, "H" equals a half size. 6" shaft height (based on size 7). 1 3/4" heel. Leather upper. Man-made sole. Import. Select stores. AA202