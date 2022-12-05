Mecca

The Party Essentials Set

$100.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Consider these the makeup must-haves to get you through party season (like a beauty plus-one!). Kick off your look with a sultry smoky eye using Too Faced’s Kitty Likes To Scratch On-The-Fly Eye Shadow Palette before adding a quick swipe of Stila’s Stay All Day Matte Lip Color in ‘Sun Kissed’ on your lips and bareMinerals’ Lashtopia mascara on your lashes. If you want your look to last all day (or night!), lock it down with Urban Decay’s All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. Done and done!