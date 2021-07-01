The Great

The Park Dress

$425.00 $340.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Great

Notes From Emily & Meritt This mid-weight cotton dress has a beautiful tiered panel body and voluminous sleeves that gather at the elbow. Alternating stripe variation makes for a wonderfully ironic contrast. Hits mid-calf, just above the ankle - perfect for pairing back to your favorite boots. 100% Cotton Model is 5'8" wearing size 1 Size 1 - Front Length: 48 1/4", Skirt Length: 34 3/8", Chest: 38", Sleeve Length: 17" Dry Clean Only Import Returns + Exchanges